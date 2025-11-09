Nuclear parity most important component of global security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Nuclear parity nowadays is the most important component of the global security architecture, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks about launching nuclear weapons tests, the Kremlin official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly noted Moscow’s commitment to a ban on nuclear arms testing. However, if Washington indeed carries out nuclear weapons tests, Russia will have to reciprocate.

"Putin has repeatedly said that Russia adheres to its obligations under the nuclear tests ban and we are not going to carry them out, but if another country does, we will have to do so to observe parity," the Kremlin official noted. "Nuclear parity is precisely the most important component probably for the entire global security architecture these days," Peskov emphasized.

Last week, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately launch nuclear weapons tests as Russia and China purportedly continue to test their arsenals.