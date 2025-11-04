Questions from Russians for Direct Line with Putin to be collected using AI — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin will use artificial intelligence among other tools to collect questions from Russians for the Direct Line with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We will begin collecting citizens' questions in two weeks, using all available tools, including artificial intelligence. This will allow us to convey a full snapshot of public opinion to the President as quickly as possible during preparations," he said.

On September 17, Putin instructed the government and his administration to begin preparations for the session. The previous event, titled Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024. It was the third time this format had been used, after first being introduced in 2020. Initially, the Q&A and the press conference were held separately, with Putin’s first televised live Q&A broadcast taking place in 2001.