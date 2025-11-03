Russian prime minister arrives in Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin continues his trip to China.

Following the completion of his working program in Hangzhou, he arrived in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

A meeting between Mishustin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for the morning of November 4. Previously, the two politicians met on October 20, 2023, when the Russian premier visited Beijing.

Earlier, in Hangzhou, Mishustin met with his Chinese counterpart, State Council Premier Li Qiang. Together, they held a 30th regular meeting between the heads of government of Russia and China, noting that this mechanism has been extremely effective over the past 30 years.

About a dozen documents on cooperation in the spheres of satellite navigation, agriculture, nuclear materials and substances, and in other fields have been signed following the meeting.