China willing to align development strategies with Russia — Mishustin

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Beijing favors strengthening the coordination of economic development strategies with Moscow, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting.

"China is ready to consolidate the integration of development strategies with Russia, expand cooperation across the board and continuously develop Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era and progress along the path of modernization together," Li stated.

The sides agreed that the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders offers political guarantees to relations and cooperation between Russia and China, China’s public broadcaster CCTV reported following talks between Li and Mishustin. They also proposed expanding cooperation mechanisms and increasing investment in bilateral cooperation.