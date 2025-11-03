MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The more money the West spends on Ukraine, the more land Russia will retake and the worse things will end up for the Kiev regime, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian politician called Ukrainian officials who have squandered billions of dollars of Western funding in the past few years `bloodthirsty Kiev clowns’.

"The more money the Western world spends supporting [them], the worse the outcome will be for the regime of the bloodthirsty Kiev clowns and, eventually, the more land will return to Russia," Medvedev noted.