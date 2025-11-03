Russia-China cooperation deepening amid global turbulence — Mishustin

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and China has been strengthening, despite global turbulence, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 30th regular meeting of the Russian and Chinese heads of government.

"Despite turbulent global politics and world economy, cooperation between Russia and China has deepened. We have launched new large-scale projects, including in developing oil and gas fields, the production of high-tech equipment, cooperation in the energy field, peaceful nuclear energy, and space and Lunar exploration. We are implementing joint programs in aircraft-and car making, developing transport corridors, and we work in extreme Arctic conditions," he specified.

The Russian prime minister praised the 30 years of meetings between the two countries’ heads of government as a reliable and stable aspect of Russia-China comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. "As Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed, Moscow and Beijing share a wide range of interests and hold a similar vision of fundamental issues," Mishustin said.