Russian-Chinese relations developing dynamically despite sanctions, Russian PM says

HANGZHOU /China/, November 3. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China continue to develop, despite Western sanctions, and are currently at a record high, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Despite numerous obstacles and the West’s unlawful sanctions, Russian-Chinese relations are currently at their highest level in their multi-century history and continue to develop dynamically across the board," the Russian head of government said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

On Monday, the two premiers are holding the 30th regular meeting of the Russian and Chinese heads of government.