Russia, US not engaged in new arms race — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have not entered into a new arms race, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent announcements on successful tests of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

President Putin’s recent announcements regarding successful tests on new kinds of nuclear-powered weapons coincide with US President Donald Trump’s statements that the United States is 25 years ahead of every country in the field of nuclear submarines.

"Actually, no," Peskov said in response to a question from TASS, whether it is possible to say that Russia and the United States are engaged in a new arms race.

At the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States holds a 25-year advantage in nuclear submarine technology. He also highlighted that the US leads globally in the quality of its weapons systems.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking earlier during a meeting with veterans of the special military operation, announced the successful testing of the Poseidon nuclear-powered, unmanned underwater vehicle.

Putin described the Poseidon as being significantly more powerful than the prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, later characterized the Poseidon as a potential doomsday weapon due to its nuclear capabilities.

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Putin that the testing of the Burevestnik, an unlimited-range cruise missile, had been successfully completed.

During testing, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, with Gerasimov asserting that this is not the limit. He highlighted that the missile’s flight involved all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its advanced capabilities to evade missile defense and air defense systems.