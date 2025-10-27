Kiev attacks LPR in attempts to intimidate LPR population, expert says

LUGANSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are engaging in efforts to undermine civilian infrastructure and instill fear among the population by launching strikes deep within the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to military analyst Vitaly Kiselev.

Earlier, military sources informed TASS that late Sunday evening, air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over southern Lugansk. One of these drones targeted a residential neighborhood, damaging six homes and their outbuildings, and resulting in the loss of livestock.

Kiselev said that the enemy’s UAV operations aim to demonstrate their ongoing capacity to target the territories. "They employ all available methods and techniques to deliver munitions, regardless of distance or range. Even when they fail to hit strategic targets, they focus on damaging vital infrastructure - using munitions not for their intended military purpose but to harm and intimidate civilians," he noted.

He further emphasized that by striking civilian infrastructure in the LPR, Kiev seeks to send a message that European support for such actions by the Ukrainian military is tacit or explicit.