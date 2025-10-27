Top Russian diplomat arrives in Minsk to participate in Eurasian Security Conference

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, where he will take part in the 3rd International Conference on Eurasian Security.

October 28 will be the event’s main day. As the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said earlier, the top Russian diplomat will speak at the conference’s plenary session. His address will focus on ways to advance Russia’s initiative for a new Eurasian security architecture and "on the development of a Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century." "The Minister will also outline Russia’s current assessment of the military-political situation across Eurasia," she added.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sergey Lavrov is set to hold working meetings with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and with high-level representatives from other nations. "The agenda for these talks will cover bilateral cooperation and the exchange of views on international issues of mutual interest," the spokeswoman said.

The forum has been organized for the third consecutive year on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s initiative.