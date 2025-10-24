Kremlin agrees to review new sanctions’ results in six months

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin has agreed to review the results of the new sanctions in six months, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that the consequences of the new package of US sanctions against Russia will become apparent in six months, the spokesman said: "We will indeed see what happens in six months, God willing. We see what is happening now. We see what happened a year ago and two years ago. God willing, we will see what happens in six months and in a year."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new US sanctions would not significantly affect the country's "economic well-being." In addition, Putin emphasized that the sanctions are an unfriendly act towards Moscow, and that this step "does not strengthen Russia-US relations, which have only just begun to recover." The Russian president stated that such actions by the US administration only damage bilateral relations.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department included Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as 34 subsidiaries of these companies, in a new package of US sanctions.