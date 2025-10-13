Russia hopes ceasefire in Gaza remains permanent — envoy to Israel

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip is stable and opens a path to settling the situation in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has said.

"I sincerely welcome the release of all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip as part of the implementation of the first phase of the agreements between Israel and Hamas, which were reached in accordance with US President Donald Trump's plan and with the mediation of several countries in the region. All of them will soon be able to hug their families, loved ones, and friends, who eagerly await their return. As do all Israeli citizens," he said in a statement published on the Russian Embassy’s website.

"For our part, we hope that the long-awaited ceasefire, which took effect on October 9, will lead to a lasting and permanent cessation of hostilities, paving the way for lasting stabilization in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the resolution of all pressing humanitarian issues, and, eventually, will contribute to the overall recovery and normalization of the situation in the Middle East," the envoy added.

"I am particularly pleased that among those returned is our compatriot, a native of Donbass Maxim Harkin. Throughout this time, Russian diplomats, in contact with interested parties, have been continuously working to secure his early release. We have been in regular contact with his mother, Natalia (Tala), a Russian citizen. I wholeheartedly congratulate Maxim, Natalia, and their entire family on the successful overcoming of the ordeal. I extend my best wishes to the families of all the Israelis with whom we met, communicated, and cooperated following the tragic events of October 2023. I am very happy for those who have returned home and wish them a speedy recovery and a return to a full life," the diplomat said.

"At the same time, I express my deepest condolences to those whose loved ones were not brought back alive. There are no words that can ease your pain at the irreparable loss," Viktorov concluded.

On Monday, Hamas handed over to Israel all the remaining living Israeli hostages according to a peace plan by US President Donald Trump. The 20-point document includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the pre-agreed line in Gaza, the introduction of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave, and the deployment of international stabilization forces.