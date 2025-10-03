West distracts attention from non-compliance with UNSC resolutions — Gatilov

GENEVA, October 3. /TASS/. The Western countries are using discussions about the need to limit the veto power in the UN Security Council to downplay the importance of compliance with binding resolutions, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, has told TASS.

He stated that it is clear that "discussions about the veto should not overshadow the key task of ensuring conscientious compliance with already adopted Security Council resolutions." He recalled that, according to the UN Charter, these resolutions are "binding in nature."

"Unfortunately, serious problems are being observed in this area, caused by the West's disdain for the UN's founding document and international law in general," Gatilov emphasized. He warned that the Western countries' attempts to "crudely reshape the world to suit their interests" in violation of UN principles "can lead to even greater instability and confrontation."

On September 16, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that reforming the Security Council makes sense, as its current composition does not reflect today's world, but rather reflects the realities of 1945, creating problems with legitimacy and effectiveness. He added that he "sympathizes" with proposals, particularly from France and Britain to limit veto power, especially in situations of massive human rights violations.