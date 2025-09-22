Air defenses down 81 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over Russian regions late on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"From 3:00 p.m. and until midnight Moscow time [from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. GMT] on September 12, alert air defense forces destroyed 81 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Ryazan, Tula and Moscow Regions as well as over the Republic of Crimea and in the airspace over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.