MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian regime appears intent on preventing meaningful negotiations with Russia, as stated by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for addressing the crimes committed by Kiev’s authorities. In an interview with TASS, Miroshnik outlined the regime’s tactics, which include relentless shelling of residential areas, targeting civilians, and attacking public transportation – all aimed at influencing public sentiment.

"They are striking homes and civilian populations, and attacking public transport with a clear purpose – to sway public opinion. Their goal is to destabilize morale and provoke an incident that could either undermine negotiations or, ideally, lead to their complete collapse. Kiev’s strategy is to pressure Russia into abandoning talks altogether, by creating a climate where civilians are led to believe that negotiation offers no hope," he explained.

Miroshnik further elaborated that Ukraine’s overarching strategy is to manipulate the political atmosphere domestically – inciting anger among the population and making daily life unbearable. "The aim is to drive people to flee or to resent their government, accusing it of failing to protect them. This is a form of terrorism, employing military force against civilians. No nation can fully shield its population from such threats. Terrorism exploits vulnerabilities, and in our fragile world, these are numerous," he emphasized.

He also pointed to specific instances of targeted strikes against civilians, such as attacks on gas stations. He recounted how a drone strike can occur precisely when an individual is refueling, leading to devastating injuries.

"Or imagine a mother and her 17–year–old son, who has just finished school and is about to receive the graduation certificate. A Ukrainian drone hits their vehicle. The boy, moments from his future – university and his own family – dies instantly. His mother is wounded and hospitalized, and his father is seriously injured as well. This was not a military target, like a tank or an armored vehicle; it was an ordinary family, whose lives are shattered by deliberate, targeted violence," Miroshnik stated.