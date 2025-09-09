Lavrov to discuss situation in Western Balkans with Republika Srpska leader

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday will hold talks with President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) in Moscow.

The parties are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Dodik will consider ways to boost partnership between Russia and Republika Srpska, issues related to post-conflict resolution in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the situation in the Western Balkans. The parties are also likely to discuss energy cooperation as the entity’s authorities earlier announced plans to sign a long-term contract for gas supplies with Russia’s Gazprom gas giant.

Moscow and Banja Luka maintain active political dialogue. Dodik has made multiple visits to Russia, including after the start of Moscow’s special military operation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the Republika Srpska leader on several occasions since the beginning of the year: one of their meetings took place in Moscow in April and another one was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June. In addition, a Republika Srpska delegation led by Dodik attended the Moscow celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

Partnership ties between Russia and Republika Srpska is based on mutual respect, desire to improve cooperation and similar approaches to pressing international issues. In particular, Republika Srpska has maintained a consistent and constructive position on the situation in Ukraine despite increasing pressure from the West. Moscow appreciates the fact that Banja Luka did not join the European Union’s illegal sanctions on Moscow. According to Dodik, Republica Srpska "supports Russia and sees it as a reliable friend."

Domestic crisis

The West’s interference in the internal affairs of Republika Srpska continues to complicate the domestic situation there.

In early August, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina ended Dodik’s mandate as president of Republika Srpska due to his conviction and ordered an early election to be held on November 23. Prior to that, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Appeals Panel of the Court upheld the first-instance verdict, sentencing Dodik to six years in prison and banning him from engaging in political activities for refusing to comply with the decisions of High Representative Christian Schmidt. The prison sentence was later replaced with a fine.

Dodik announced plans to hold a referendum on confidence in him as president in Republika Srpska on October 25. Last week, Dodik said Republika Srpska could declare independence if external pressure intensified.

Moscow strongly condemns the West’s attempts to take the entity’s legitimately elected president off the political stage. Russia is convinced of the need to bring the situation back into the legal fold, which requires "an early shutdown of the Office of the High Representative, which has turned into the main generator of problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the resumption of direct dialogue between Bosnian parties and an end to Western interference in domestic affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.