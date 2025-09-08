MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s battlegroup North, over 240 troops in the responsibility area of the battlegroup West, more than 170 troops in the responsibility area of the battlegroup South, over 455 troops in the responsibility area of the battlegroup Center, up to 215 troops in the responsibility area of the battlegroup East and over 60 troops in the responsibility area of the battlegroup Dnepr.

Battlegroup North

According to the ministry, Russia’s battlegroup North defeated four Ukrainian brigades brigades, two regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defense brigades near Stepnoye, Novaya Sich, Leninskoye, Sadki, Mogritsa, and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. The Ukrainian military lost an armored combat vehicle, 23 vehicles, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery gun. Nine ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup West

The statement said that the battlegroup West improved its tactical positions. The battlegroup’s servicemen defeated the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades near Velikaya Shapovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Yarovaya and Yampol in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to four armored combat vehicles, including three Western-made ones, 17 vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Four electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s battlegroup South has taken up more advantageous lines and positions, the Defense Ministry reported. It defeated four Ukrainian brigades and two territorial defense brigades near Seversk, Minkovka, Chervonoye, Kurtovka, and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost two tanks, four vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and a warehouse were destroyed.

Battlegroup East

According to the statement, the battlegroup East advanced deep into the enemy's defenses. Its servicemen defeated four Ukrainian brigades and a territorial defense brigade near Orestopol, Novopetrovskoye, Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian military lost three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, and an artillery gun.

Battlegroup Center

The battlegroup Center improved its frontline positions. The Russian servicemen inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of 12 Ukrainian brigades, two regiments, and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Grishino, and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian military amounted to two armored combat vehicles, four cars, and four field artillery guns.

Battlegroup Dnepr

The ministry stated that Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades, and a territorial defense brigade near Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as Tokarevka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian military lost four vehicles and two field artillery guns. Six electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

Special military operation progress

During the day, the Russian armed forces struck an energy facility that supported operations of Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Operational and tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation targeted an energy facility that powered enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, air defense radar stations, an assembly shop for unmanned boats, control points and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as sites of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 136 districts," the ministry’s statement read.

The ministry also noted that Russian air defenses shot down two smart bombs and 195 fixed-wing drones over the past day.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russia has destroyed a total of 666 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 82,445 drones, 627 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25,004 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,590 multiple launch rocket systems, 29,376 field artillery guns and mortars, and 41,319 special military vehicles.