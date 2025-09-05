Russia will do everything to ensure its security — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia cannot allow NATO to deploy its troops in Ukraine and will do its best to ensure its security, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"NATO’s attempt to find a way to Ukraine presents a threat to our country. That is why we view the presence of foreign armed forces, of NATO troops on the Ukrainian soil, near our borders, as a threat" he said. "This is a threat to us, because NATO views Russia as its enemy, and this is reflected in its documents. We cannot allow this to happen. And we will do everything that should be done to ensure our security."

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that "one country’s security should not be ensured by creating threats for another."

"So, in our opinion, this will not bring us closer to resolving the conflict," he added.