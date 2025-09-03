Putin talks with Indonesian leader at formal reception in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto during a formal reception in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a TASS correspondent reported.

The two heads of state did not hold a full-scale meeting in China. However, they had the opportunity to speak with each other during joint events.

Putin and Subianto last met in June when the Indonesian president attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.