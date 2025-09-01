MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian forces made the Ukrainian army lose a total of about 1,245 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost over 150 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, over 170 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, over 415 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, over 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The Defense Ministry added that units of Battlegroup North had hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment, a territorial defense brigade and a special operations regiment near Pavlovka, Velikaya Beryozka, Alexeyevka, Yastrebinoye, Yunakovka and Proletarskoye in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade near Zelyonoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost a tank, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery systems. In addition, an electronic warfare system, a counterbattery radar, an ammunition depot and five supply depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroups West improved their tactical positions, hitting the forces and equipment of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost three Western-made armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and three field artillery systems. Seven electronic warfare systems, a counterbattery radar and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the forces of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and a National Guard brigade near Pazeno, Seversk, Konstantinovka, Fyodorovka, Markovo, Minkovka, Vasyukovka, Ivanopolye and Pereyezdnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, and two artillery systems; a supply depot and a fuel depot were wiped out.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, striking the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near Dimitrov, Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Krasny Liman, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeisk and Lysovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost three armored combat vehicles, a tank, eight motor vehicles and three artillery systems.

Units of Battlegroup East continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, hitting the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a marine brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Dorozhnyanka, Poltavka, Zelyony Gai, Novosyolovka, and Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost seven motor vehicles.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and three territorial defense brigades near Belogorye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Otradokamenka, Lvovo, Antonovka, Belozyorka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army lost ten motor vehicles, four electronic warfare systems, a counterbattery radar and five ammunition depots.