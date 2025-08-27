MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Pervoye Maya in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Pervoye Maya in the Donetsk People’s Republic in offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,275 troops along engagement line in past day — latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 175 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 230 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 190 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 400 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and seven jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a tank brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard regiment in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Staraya Guta, Pavlovka, Andreyevka, Yunakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, seven artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Izyum and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandro-Shultino, Serebryanka and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novotroitskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Dobropolye, Toretskoye, Kutuzovka, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, Zolotoi Kolodez and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 400 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Beryozovoye, Gavrilovka, Sosnovka and Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novotroitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 65 personnel, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV control posts, assembly sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly sites and control posts over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a Ukrainian air defense radar, control posts and assembly sites of unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations, the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 162 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 162 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 162 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 79,826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,817 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,968 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,480 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.