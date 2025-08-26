Drone strike damages house in Rostov-on-Don, fire contained

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 27. /TASS/. A drone crash sparked a fire on the roof of an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, acting governor of the Rostov Region Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

"I went to the site of the fire on Khalturinsky Lane. After the UAV strike, the roof of the building ignited over an area of about 250 square meters. The blaze has already been localized. Fifteen residents were evacuated and provided with temporary housing at School No. 50. Most importantly, there were no injuries," Slyusar wrote.

Air defenses destroyed around ten drones in the region during the attack, he noted. A special commission is set to assess the damage to the building on Wednesday morning, while regional authorities promised assistance to the affected residents.