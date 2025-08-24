Meeting between Putin, Zelensky was not discussed in Alaska, topic raised later — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with the American television channel NBC News, said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky was not discussed in Alaska, and the topic was raised ‘impromptu’ later.

"These rumors are being spread primarily by Vladimir Zelensky himself and his European sponsors. This was not discussed in Anchorage. The topic was raised later, one might say, impromptu, following a meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and his guests," the minister said.

Lavrov added that after this meeting, Putin clearly stated in a telephone conversation with Trump that "we are ready to continue direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations that began in Istanbul. Three rounds have already been held. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin noted that the meetings at the highest level, especially between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, should be very well worked out. This is why a preparatory process agreed upon between the parties is necessary. To do this, we proposed raising the level of the delegations that have met and will meet in Istanbul to discuss specific issues that need to be brought to the attention of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Vladimir Zelensky," the Russian Foreign Minister said. He also explained that these are humanitarian, military, and political issues.

"Last time, when our delegations met in Istanbul, we proposed to create three working groups, including on political issues. More than a month has passed, and there is no response from the Ukrainian side," Lavrov said.