MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Over the past day, servicemen from the Battlegroup West downed 59 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and 27 R-18 heavy combat multicopters. Also, Russian fighters destroyed 49 drone control centers, Battlegroup Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported.

"Ground observation posts and electronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 59 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 27 R-18 heavy combat multicopters," he said.

Russian troops exposed and destroyed 49 unmanned aircraft control centers, an Israeli-made RADA radar, five electronic warfare systems, six Starlink satellite terminals, and six Ukrainian field ammo depots, Sharov noted.