Drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd region leaves three people, including a child, injured

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Three people, including a child, have been injured in a massive drone attack on south Russia’s Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"Overnight on August 23, the Volgograd Region came under a massive drone attack which was repelled by air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry. One of the UAVs fell <…> near a residential building in Petrov Val, damaging several windows. According to preliminary information, three residents, including a child, were injured," the regional administration quoted the governor as saying on its Telegram channel.

Also, according to the official, dry vegetation caught fire as debris from a downed drone fell near the homestead of Kraptsovksy in the Kumylzhenskaya District. The fire has been localized, and no threat is posed to the locality, he added.