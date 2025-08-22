Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert

LUGANSK, August 23. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced toward the western flank of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen have closed in to Konstantinovka. <….> They have already entered western Konstantinovka and established a foothold there," he specified.

Namely, Russian fighters have established a foothold on two streets of the town, the military expert specified, citing data from his sources. "While fierce battles are taking place there, our troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier," Marochko added.