Putin meets with nuclear scientists, industry workers in Nizhny Novgorod Region

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with nuclear scientists and nuclear industry workers during a trip to the closed town of Sarov in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The meeting took place at the downtown House of Scientists, near which there is a monument to Academician Yuly Khariton, the founder of the research center and one of the creators of the Soviet nuclear bomb.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of state wants to stay in touch with the problems and needs of everyday people, so he meets with local residents, workers and officials on almost all of his trips around the country.

Putin pays special attention to young scientists, on whom Russia’s future and technological sovereignty depend. On his previous visit to Sarov, he held a long conversation with young researchers, then after taking into account what they said handed down relevant instructions to government agencies.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry. On August 20, 1945, Chairman of the State Defense Committee Joseph Stalin signed a decree on the creation of a special committee, tasked with establishing a nuclear industry in the Soviet Union. Celebrations to mark the anniversary have taken place in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, not far from Sarov.