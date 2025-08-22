Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman

MARIUPOL, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are surrendering more frequently thanks to leaflets made in the form of dollar bills and dropped from drones by Russian servicemen, Russia's Battlegroup East's deputy commander for military-political work with the callsign Rapira told TASS.

"We thought that money attracts everyone, especially those who are fighting for money. So we decided to make [leaflets] printed like dollar and euro bills. They attract attention when we scatter them, [Ukrainian soldiers] pick them up, and what they find is our agitation, our leaflets. There are QR codes and also text saying that they should surrender without weapons and save their lives. Thanks to these leaflets, they leave, surrender, contact us, and come to us peacefully, remaining alive," Rapira said.

According to him, Russian servicemen have been dropping such leaflets from drones behind enemy lines for a year already, and this method has "proven effective." "The text on the leaflets may vary, each one is different, but most of them say that their government is exterminating them and pursuing its own interests at the expense of their lives," Rapira added.

The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas, Rapira noted.