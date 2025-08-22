IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down and intercepted 54 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry repelled a massive drone attack on the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov stated. Localized fires broke out at the sites where the debris fell.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the drone attack.

Attack on Russian regions

· Throughout the night, from 11 p.m. Moscow Time on August 21 to 7 a.m. Moscow Time on August 22, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Defense Ministry reported.

· Nineteen drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, eleven over the Volgograd Region, eight over the Rostov Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three each over the Belgorod and Oryol Regions, two UAVs over the Kursk Region, and one over the Republic of Crimea.

Aftermath of the attacks

· The Russian Defense Ministry repelled a massive drone strike on the Volgograd Region, Bocharov reported.

· Due to the falling debris of unmanned aerial vehicles in the southern part of the city, in the area of Udmurtskaya and Jack London Streets, localized fires of dry vegetation broke out, Bocharov specified.

· Air defense forces also repelled a drone attack in the Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, and Kamensky districts of the Rostov Region, Acting Governor Yuri Slyusar, reported.

· Grass ignited in several locations where debris fell in the Rostov Region; the fires were promptly extinguished.

· According to preliminary data, there were no casualties in the Volgograd and Rostov Regions.

· Restrictions on airport operations were introduced in Volgograd, Saratov, Samara, and Kaluga. They have since been lifted.