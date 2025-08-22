Ukrainian army shells Donetsk region 21 times over 24 hours, two civilians killed

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 21 times over the past 24 hours, killing two and injuring 21 other civilians, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Friday.

"Twenty-one facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [have been registered]. According to the incoming information, two civilians have been killed and 21 others, including a boy born in 2008 have been injured," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian army’s shelling attacks damaged nine residential buildings, cars and a civilian infrastructure facility. Ukraine’s military carried out 18 attacks in the Gorlovka area and three in the Yenakiyevo area. Kiev forces fired a total of 21 various munitions on DPR settlements, it said.