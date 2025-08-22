MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed T-72 and Leopard tanks of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Podoly in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Reconnaissance units of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Podoly in the Kupyansk direction found tanks of Ukrainian nationalists camouflaged in forests - a German-made Leopard and T-72 from units of the 14th separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of coordinated actions of the Zapad group of forces' UAV crews, operators of FPV drones and Lancet barrage ammunition successfully hit enemy combat vehicles with a series of strikes. Smoke from the tanks was observed in real time by means of objective monitoring, followed by their complete burnout," the ministry said.