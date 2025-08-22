Russia takes new positions near Kirovsk in Donetsk People's Republic — expert

LUGANSK, August 22. /TASS/. Russian fighters have advanced near Torsky and took up new positions near Kirovsk (Ukrainian name - Zarechnoye) in the Donetsk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During the liberation actions, our troops have managed to advance north of Torsky and take up new positions in the Kirovsk region of the DPR," he said.

The military expert added that south of Torsky, Russian forces knocked out enemy units from positions near the Zherebets River, and advanced along the Vodyanaya River southeast of Torsky.