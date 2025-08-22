MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The desire of the Kiev authorities to join NATO is not the will of the people, but the plan of those who make Ukraine an “anti-Russia,” Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told TASS in an interview.

"They [the authorities] included a clause on Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO, they prescribed it in such a way that it is clear that it was dictated to them. And that’s why they seek to join NATO, not because the people really want to, but because they plan to make Ukraine 'anti-Russia'," he said.

Saldo said that after the collapse of the USSR, the non-aligned status was enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution — this is the will of the people.

"Then the so-called collective West started hoarding Ukraine, but they say it’s in the interests of the Ukrainian people, it’s a beautiful wrapper. Actually, all this was done not in the interests of the Ukrainian people, but for the geopolitical intentions of Western countries, which have been trying and trying to do everything since the ancient times to weaken Russia and prevent it from developing," the governor said.