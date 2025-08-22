Zapad destroys 74 Ukraine’s UAVs, 42 UAV control points — spokesperson

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. During the day, the Zapad group of forces has shot down 35 aircraft-type drones and 39 heavy drones, and destroyed 42 control points of the Ukrainian army, head of the group's press center Leonid Sharov said.

"The air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down 35 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 39 R-18 heavy combat multicopters in the air. 42 unmanned aircraft control points, seven electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also discovered and destroyed," Sharov said.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian losses during the day amounted to 230 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 24 vehicles and a 155-mm M198 howitzer made in the US.