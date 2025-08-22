MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Using the reparations mechanism to compensate Russia for the damage from Kiev's terrorist actions is impossible, while Russia may participate in the restoration of Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure due to close economic ties, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"Reparations occur in cases where international law complies with once-established rules. The war is not going according to the rules now. Ukraine is carrying out attacks, terrorist acts, harming peaceful civilian targets. This is not at all according to the rules of war," he said.

According to Saldo, one should not count on Kiev's reparations for the destruction.

"Reparations as such, exactly like the armament of Ukraine, are likely to take place if investment takes place by agreement. Europe declares that it will restore the entire economy of Ukraine. But all the same, this economy is directly connected with the Russian economy. This is why we will also restore what has been destroyed," the head of the Kherson Region said.