MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo did not rule out Russia's participation in the economic recovery of Ukraine after the signing of a peace treaty.

"All these concessions in economic recovery, in the restoration of engineering and critical infrastructure facilities, they will be made by Russia," he said in an interview with TASS.

The head of the Kherson Region is sure that after the conflict is over, Russia and Ukraine will establish good-neighborly relations.