Putin briefs Lukashenko on his talks with Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, about the results of his meeting with US leader Donald Trump on August 15, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"Putin informed [the Belarusian president] about the results of his talks with the US president in Anchorage," it said. "Lukashenko welcomed steps that are being taken toward settling the Ukrainian crisis and, in turn, told Putin about his phone call with Donald Trump om August 15."

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. Putin called to turn over the page in the Russian-US relations and resume cooperation. Trump, in turn, said that although progress had been reached during the talks the sided had disagreed on certain issues.

Shorty before the talks with Putin, Trump had a phone call with Lukashenko. The two discussed the Ukrainian problem. Apart from that, Lukashenko invited Trump to visit Minsk.