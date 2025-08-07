Russia's position on Ukraine unchanged amid potential Putin-Trump meet — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s position on Ukraine is the same as it has always been, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said when asked what had changed for Moscow to make possible a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Nothing has changed in our [position]," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Ushakov said that a meeting between Putin and Trump is planned for the coming days, probably next week. According to him, Moscow and Washington have already started working out the details. The venue has also been agreed, but the Kremlin has not yet disclosed it.

Russia has repeatedly insisted it is ready to achieve the goals of its special operation in Ukraine by peaceful means, but so far it has not seen a counter willingness on the part of Kiev and the West. Moscow emphasizes the importance of the indivisibility of security in Europe and, as a result, a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-weapon-free status for Ukraine, its refusal to deploy foreign weapons on its territory, Kiev's guarantee of the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians and respect for Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Sevastopol, the republics of Donbass and the regions of Novorossiya.