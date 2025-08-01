Russia-US substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues yields results — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The substantive discussion of the Ukrainian issue between Moscow and Washington since the beginning of the year is very useful and is yielding results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The resumption of direct dialogue by the current US administration is fully in line with normal diplomatic practice. Rejecting it under Joe Biden was contrary to common sense. The substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues between Moscow and Washington that has been taking place since the beginning of the year is useful and yielding results. It is thanks to President Donald Trump's insistence that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," the Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying on its website.

According to him, Russia has proposed creating working groups with Ukraine on political and military issues and is awaiting Kiev's response. "Three rounds have already taken place. In addition to important humanitarian agreements, we proposed creating working groups on political and military issues. This would be a significant step towards reaching sustainable agreements, as Russian President [Vladimir Putin] emphasized on August 1 during his meeting with [his Belarusian counterpart] Alexander Lukashenko at Valaam. We are waiting for a concrete reaction from Kiev," the top diplomat said.

"Instead, there have been Zelensky's mutually exclusive statements: an immediate ceasefire without preconditions, a direct appeal to the West to use the ceasefire to supply Ukraine with new arms, replacing the Istanbul format of negotiations with a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, and demanding that the West help achieve a 'change of Russian leadership.' All of this has occurred within one or two days," Lavrov pointed out.

"Therefore, all those who care about progress in the settlement would do well to pay attention to this obvious stratification of consciousness," he added.

Prevent confrontation

Russia agrees with the US administration that a direct military confrontation between Moscow and Washington must not happen, the foreign minister told reporters.

"Currently, progress is evident in that our American counterparts recognize the complexities of the current situation, unlike their European partners who are obsessed with aggressive Russophobia. They are making efforts to consider the underlying causes of the crisis, which President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly articulated in detail, particularly the importance of respecting the will of the residents of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya in response to the 2014 coup d'etat, during which their leaders labeled them as 'subhumans' and 'terrorists','" he pointed out.

"While Europeans are hysterically pushing for Ukraine’s integration into NATO and preparing for potential conflict with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently reaffirmed a responsible stance, explicitly stating that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia must be avoided. We wholeheartedly concur with this position. Such shared understanding has been facilitated through constructive Russian-American dialogue," the top diplomat stated.

Human rights

Lavrov emphasized that the US administration should provide an objective assessment of the violation of human rights violations in Ukraine, including those affecting Russian-speaking citizens. "Progress in reliably eliminating the root causes of the crisis also implies properly clarifying the positions of all of Kiev’s patrons regarding the Ukrainian regime's actions to legislate and physically eliminate all things Russian: language, education, culture, history, memory, and the prohibition of canonical Orthodoxy. There is no other country in the world where any language would be banned except Ukraine," he said. "We are convinced that the US, unlike many in the EU, is sincerely interested in ensuring human rights and protecting national minorities. The US could provide an objective assessment of the situation. This would be an important step toward tangible progress," he added.

Continued dialogue

"Taking into account the advisability of incorporating the formula for a sustainable settlement of the situation in Ukraine into the context of reliable provision of pan-European security based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all states involved, the openness of our colleagues in Washington to continue an honest, mutually respectful conversation is also encouraging," the foreign minister said. "President Vladimir Putin also emphasized our readiness for such a conversation when he spoke with the media on Valaam Island on August 1," Lavrov concluded.