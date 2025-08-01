Putin says Russian government is legitimate, unlike Ukrainian

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. The authorities in Russia are based on the Constitution, which cannot be said about Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said, answering questions from journalists.

"Our political regime is based on the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and the government was formed strictly in accordance with the basic law of the state. Which cannot be said about Ukraine," Putin said, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky's words that there is no point in negotiating now and all should wait until the regime changes in Russia.

"I don't want to go into these details now, but today's government is not based on the Ukrainian Constitution. The Constitution has clearly been violated. But I don't want to go into these details," he summed up.

Earlier, at an OSCE conference in Finland, Vladimir Zelensky called on the international community to take decisive measures to "change the regime" in Russia. He also said that all frozen Russian assets abroad should be used.