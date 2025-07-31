State Duma to vote on bill denouncing plutonium disposal agreement with US

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted a bill to the State Duma on denouncing the intergovernmental agreement with the US on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium that is no longer used for defense purposes, according to a document published in the Duma's electronic database.

The Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA), reached in 2000, was ratified in 2011. It stipulates that each party dispose of 34 tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium. In addition to the agreement, the bill also includes the denunciation of all related protocols. These documents regulate financing and civil liability issues, as well as record agreements on the disposal of plutonium covered by the agreement.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the agreement and its protocols were suspended by a Russian presidential decree and a separate federal law due to US sanctions, the US law supporting Ukraine, NATO's eastward expansion, and the increase of the US military presence in Eastern European countries. Another reason for suspending the documents was the US intention to change the plutonium disposal procedure without Russia's consent.

The Russian law stipulated that Russian plutonium covered by the agreement would remain outside of nuclear programs and that the agreement would resume once the US fulfills Russia's conditions. These include lifting sanctions, compensating Russia for damages incurred, and reducing military infrastructure in NATO countries that joined the alliance after September 1, 2000.

The accompanying materials emphasize that the US has not fulfilled a single condition and has, in fact, taken new anti-Russian steps that "fundamentally change the strategic balance that existed when the agreement was made and create additional threats to strategic stability." In this regard, the document proposes finally denouncing the agreement.