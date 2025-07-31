US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Washington and Tokyo may ratchet up tensions in the Bering Strait if the military-political situation there deteriorates, flouting all bilateral agreements, Nikolay Patrushev, Aide to the Russian president and head of the Naval Collegium, told the Council for the Strategic Development of the Navy.

"Although today there is a legal regime in the Bering Strait regulated by bilateral agreements, in the event of an aggravation of the military-political situation, the United States and Japan are quite capable of escalating there," Patrushev said.

Currently, according to him, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons.

"This indicates that geopolitical tensions in the North Pacific will continue to grow, which will inevitably create risks for the safe functioning of the Transarctic Transport Corridor and the Russian Far East as a whole," Patrushev said.

This means that a whole range of challenges and threats to Russia’s national interests and the safety of navigation is being formed along the entire length of the Transarctic Transport Corridor, the presidential aide said.

"In this regard, it is necessary to develop a comprehensive approach, to determine what measures should be taken in the political, diplomatic, international legal, military, economic and other areas," he said. "It is important to ensure security in the Pacific section of the Transarctic Transport Corridor.".