Russia to keep special operation until Kiev sees need for talks — upper house speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. Russia will persist with its special military operation until Ukraine recognizes the need for negotiations, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters during the sixth World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers.

"We will continue to make every effort to seek peace talks, but until the Ukrainian side acknowledges the need to participate in them, we will continue to act, fulfill the goals and objectives set by the special military operation," Matviyenko said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he would reduce to 10-12 days the deadline he had set for reaching agreements between Russia and the United States on Ukraine.