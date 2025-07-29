Oslo’s actions jeopardize bioresources use in North Atlantic

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Reckless actions of Oslo jeopardize further rational use of marine bioresources in the North Atlantic region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Norwegian side was told that mentioned unfriendly measures are a gross violation of bilateral agreements in the fisheries sphere, undermining the long-term efficient system of management and regulation of catch of joint fish reserves in Barents and Norwegian Seas," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Norway took earlier unlawful restrictive measures against fishing vessels of Russian companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, engaged in fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Norway in accordance with the bilateral intergovernmental fisheries agreement of 1976.