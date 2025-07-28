Removal of excess enriched uranium from Iran negotiable — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The removal of excess enriched uranium from Iran is negotiable, but the US needs to stop politicizing the issue, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

"It’s quite possible to find negotiated solutions. It only requires the United States to abandon its ideological and childish position based on a demand for zero enrichment," he pointed out at a briefing in response to a question.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland that Tehran's rhetoric about plans to continue uranium internment was stupid.

In July, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that even though uranium enrichment was not taking place in the country for the time being due to the recent US strikes on its nuclear facilities, Tehran did not plan to abandon the process, regarding it as a question of national pride. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, in turn, told reporters at a briefing in New York that allegations of Tehran enriching uranium in order to acquire nuclear weapons were "a big lie.".