Kremlin spokesman says Russia's proposals at Istanbul talks were constructive, specific

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian side put forward clear and constructive proposals for resolving the Ukraine conflict at the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks on July 23, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The agenda is constructive and specific, it is centered on substantive work that can lead to concrete results," Peskov told reporters.

On July 23, Moscow and Kiev held the third round of direct talks on the Ukraine settlement in Istanbul. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memoranda.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only servicemen but also civilians. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to return another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to the Kiev regime and to resume brief humanitarian pauses on the line of engagement in order to collect those killed and injured.

Moscow and Kiev are expected to make a decision on the fourth round of talks after all new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.