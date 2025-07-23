MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation aims to save the Ukrainian people and Ukraine itself, as the country is close to Russia, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Everything that is being done in Ukraine as part of the special military operation is aimed at saving the Ukrainian people, saving a country that is close to us," Volodin said at the final plenary session of the spring session.

According to the lawmaker, Russia, on battlefield of the special operation, confronts the "full might of NATO countries, which assigns the Ukrainian people the role of mere expendable material."

"This, of course, is tragic for the citizens of Ukraine, for the people who have always been close to us," he said.

Volodin said the sooner the Nazi regime flees Kiev, the better.

"But given that the junta, despite its illegitimacy, is trying to persist by any means and use all capabilities of European countries to cling on to power, this leads to the extermination of Ukrainian people," he said.