Memorandums, exchanges to be central in today’s Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — source

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Draft memorandums and potential exchanges will top the agenda at today’s Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

"The talks will begin in the evening. The parties are expected to focus primarily on finalizing draft memorandums and discussing exchanges," the source said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed that the third round of talks between the delegations of Moscow and Kiev is scheduled for the evening of July 23 in Istanbul.

Following two previous rounds of negotiations, held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed to carry out a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 servicemen from each side. The agreement also includes the return of seriously ill and young prisoners - under the age of 25 - on an "all-for-all" basis, with a minimum of 1,000 individuals released from each army.