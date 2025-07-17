Trump shifting blame for Ukraine's defeat to Europe — Russian scholar

MOSCOW, July 17. /by TASS correspondent Evgeny Kuznetsov/. US President Donald Trump is seeking to absolve Washington of responsibility for Ukraine’s military failure by shifting the blame onto European countries, Dean of the MGIMO International Relations Department Andrey Sushentsov said.

"The settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is impossible without taking into account the strategic interests of Russia, which is seeking sustainable peace and can not content itself with a temporary truce. On the contrary, Donald Trump and his team are striving to stop the fighting under humanitarian pretext, achieve a truce based on the minimum achievable conditions, and do not want to bind themselves to lengthy settlement negotiations, as the United States does with Israel and Hamas, Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan," Sushentsov, who is also a member of the Scientific and Expert Council at the Russian Security Council, told TASS.

"The United States has underestimated the depth and severity of the Ukrainian crisis, and the problems that have piled up between Russia and NATO around it. Also, the Ukrainian government, led by Zelensky, sees continuation of this war as the only survival scenario for itself. This is not about Ukraine's national interests - the preservation of its territory, economy, and population, but about the survival of the regime that illegally came to power and holds that power.

"Trump has realized that the depth of the crisis is more significant than he expected, and is taking a step towards exiting the negotiation process. Ultimatum threats of imposing 100% customs duties, increased arms supplies to the NATO countries for transfer to Ukraine will allow Trump to say that he is washing his hands of it: that it was never America’s war, but one for the Europeans and Ukrainians. Let them continue it. The United States will cease to participate as an intermediary in the negotiation process, and these punitive tariffs are America’s way of showing some fight, effectively absolving the United States of any further responsibility in the Ukrainian crisis," the American expert said.

As Sushentsov noted, "in this situation, Trump is distancing the United States from being blamed for the potential military defeat of Ukraine, wanting to lay it all on the Europeans, and extricating the Americans from the equation," he explained.

Europe pays, America profits

"Perhaps the Americans' calculations also include the fact that the Europeans are ready to pay for this war. Europe is a fairly wealthy continent, it has accumulated significant amounts of financial resources and gold, there is an intention to create its own large armed forces and continue financing Ukraine as a tool to fight Russia," the expert explained.

He added that "we are talking about Europe's readiness to support this war in the amount of tens of billions of dollars annually, in fact, at the expense of Ukraine - its territory, population, and armed forces, relying on the Zelensky regime as an instrument.

"Trump, seeing that the Europeans are willing to pay for this, does not hide that his main task is to strengthen the American economy by way of advantageous economic deals. He sees selling weapons to Europe at high prices due to increased demand as just such an opportunity, while excluding himself from the list of countries that will face military risks, risks of defeat, risks of escalation of confrontation," the analyst noted.

Room for dialogue with Russia

"We see that Trump leaves room for dialogue, says that he remains in contact with Russia and looks at the development of events from the perspective of different scenarios, including from the perspective of negotiations. It is clear that the months that have passed since the start of the negotiation process between Russia and the United States have given the Americans the opportunity to hear our point of view, and they realized that the demands that Russia makes for a settlement are not satisfying the Americans at this stage," said Sushentsov.

According to him, Washington probably believes that the conditions for a settlement on these terms are not yet ripe: Europe is ready to fight, Zelensky says he is ready to fight, and therefore the Americans are making an easier choice, since a more difficult choice would be to start forcing Ukraine to peace based on the real state of affairs, pointing to the inevitability of Ukraine's defeat and saying that it "holds no cards," which is how Trump began this process.

Trajectory unchanged

Speaking about Washington's plans to send new types of weapons to Kiev, Sushentsov noted that the new systems supplied to Ukraine would not change the dynamics of the conflict - the peak combat capability of the Ukrainian army had long passed, as it now has major problems with equipment. "The Europeans and Ukrainians have now spent quite a lot of energy to achieve, in general, limited results," he added.

According to the expert, if the White House imposes duties on Russia, Trump "reduces the opportunity for the United States to participate in further negotiations, since the question remains open to Moscow: what is the point of negotiating with a country that does not hear you, as it was under Joe Biden."

According to the political scientist, if America follows through on its ultimatum to Russia, Trump will take a step that will significantly prolong the Ukrainian crisis without changing the general logic of its development.

"As an indirect result of this decision, there will be unintended consequences that don’t serve American interests in the form of strengthening solidarity in Eurasia, strengthening economic contacts bypassing the American financial system and the dollar, strengthening Russian-Chinese cooperation, and expanding the group of countries that are looking for ways to limit American influence on their foreign policy," concluded Sushentsov.

About Trump's decision

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for the supplies. NATO will coordinate the process. According to the head of the White House, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

The American leader also said that Washington would impose import duties of 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days.