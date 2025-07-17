MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian general in charge of radiation and chemical defense accused the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of bias, saying it swiftly supports all unfounded requests coming from Ukraine.

"Unsubstantiated requests from the Ukrainian side receive immediate support from the OPCW's bureaucratic units, with the involvement of accredited laboratories," Chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev said at a news conference.

The general mentioned that Ukraine and the OPCW Technical Secretariat signed a special cooperation agreement, thanks to which Kiev obtained equipment worth several million dollars, and more than 40 Ukrainian military servicemen underwent training at the Chemical Technology Center in The Hague.

"This speaks to the OPCW's West-imposed bias and its policy of protectionism toward one particular state, which is inconsistent with the charter and basic principles that govern the operation of this international organization," Rtishchev said.